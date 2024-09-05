Ugandan Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Who Was Burnt By Her Boyfriend Dies at Moi Hospital

Ugandan Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has passed on.

Cheptegei died on Wednesday, September 4 while undergoing treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where she was admitted to the ICU.

She succumbed due to the injuries she suffered after her alleged boyfriend doused her body with petrol and set her on fire.

MTRH acting Director Dr. Owen Menach confirmed that Cheptegei died on Wednesday night after all her organs failed.

“Unfortunately, we lost her after all her organs failed last night,” said Menach.

The Ugandan athlete sustained 80 percent burns on her body during the Sunday incident with burns damaging most of her organs.

Cheptegei’s boyfriend Dickson Ndiema Marangach is said to have sneaked into her home with a five-litre jerrican full of petrol and poured it on her and lit fire.

Reports indicate that the couple were heard fighting over the land where Cheptegei had built the house. Marangach was also injured during the incident.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation (UAF) has mourned Cheptegei and condemned domestic violence which resulted in her death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace,” the federation stated.

Team Kenya has also eulogized Cheptegei as a great talent who will be remembered for her contribution to the Ugandan athletics team.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei. Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated.

“Her untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time as we honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence,” Team Kenya stated.

Also Read: Babu Owino Responds To Museveni After He Called Him Out At State House