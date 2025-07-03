Ugandan Military Helicopter Crash in Somalia Killing 5 Soldiers

Connect with us

Mogadishu Helicopter Tragedy
A military helicopter operating under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) crashed on Wednesday at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, resulting in the deaths of five Ugandan soldiers.

The Mi-24 helicopter, originally belonging to the Ugandan Air Force, was on a “routine combat escort mission” and was arriving from an airfield in the Lower Shabelle region with eight people on board when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses described the shocking scene, with aviation officer Omar Farah reporting he “saw the helicopter spinning and then it fell very fast.”. Nearby resident Abdirahim Ali recounted seeing “a huge explosion and smoke everywhere.”. While five Ugandan soldiers tragically lost their lives, the pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer survived the crash, albeit with serious injuries and burns.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are currently underway, confirmed Ahmed Moalim Hassan, director-general of the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority. Firefighting teams worked to contain the blaze that erupted upon impact, with most of the fire extinguished, though smoke lingered. Despite the severity of the incident, minor delays were reported at Aden Adde airport, and flights and other operations have since resumed.

The AUSSOM mission, which officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1, 2025, plays an important role in assisting Somali authorities in their fight against al-Shabab, a militant group opposing the presence of foreign troops in the Horn of Africa natio.

The mission comprises military personnel from various AU member states, including Uganda and Kenya, working to strengthen national security and combat al-Shabab militants.

The tragic event signals the inherent dangers faced by peacekeepers operating in volatile regions.

