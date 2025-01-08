Connect with us

News

Ugandan Nanny Arrested Over Aiding Robbery In Eastleigh

Nabalayo Everline Loice has been arrested in connection with a robbery at her employer’s house in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

File image of Nabalayo Everline Loice

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have apprehended a 23-year-old nanny in connection with a robbery at her employer’s house in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the Ugandan national had been on the run for weeks after she was involved in the robbery.

The suspect identified as Nabalayo Everline Loice was arrested at Kariokor while she was attempting to escape on a bus bound for Uganda.

“A Ugandan nanny who has been on the run following her involvement in a daring robbery plot targeting her employer in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area has been arrested.

“Nabalayo Everline Loice, 23 years old, has been taken into custody by detectives from DCI Starehe after a robbery incident that unfolded on November 1, 2024,” DCI stated.

According to reports filed at Pangani Police Station, Nabalayo was in the house with a colleague housemaid when she intentionally opened the door, admitting an unknown assailant armed with a hammer.

In a shocking turn of events, the duo reportedly assaulted the other maid, leaving her for dead in the bathroom.

They then made off with a haul that included a gold set valued at Sh210,000, a Lenovo XY laptop worth Sh110,000, and an Infinix phone priced at Sh15,000.

“After days of manhunt, detectives have finally apprehended Nabalayo at Kariokor while she was attempting to escape on a bus bound for Uganda,” DCI stated.

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing processing, pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the search for her accomplice, who remains at large, is ongoing.

Also Read: DCI Issues Update On Body Of 27-Year-Old Man Found In Kiambu

