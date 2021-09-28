Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ugandan Opposition MPs Storm Out Of Parliament In Protesting Detention Of Colleagues

Ugandan opposition lawmakers have walked out of the speaker during a plenary in protest of their detained colleagues

By

Published

Ssewanyana was rearrsted and charged with treason
Ssewanyana was rearrsted and charged with treason

KDRTV KAMPALA: Ugandan opposition lawmakers have stormed out of the parliament after the speaker of the house failed to convince them of the whereabouts of two colleagues.

The opposition members walked out of the parliament while the debate about the arrest and continued detention of the two members was ongoing.

The two colleagues who are in detention are Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya from Makinde West and Kawempe North consecutively.

The two MPs were roughly arrested and were linked to murder and to aid and to abet terrorism.

They were roughly arrested by plain cloth officers and taken away in a van unofficially known as a drone. They were taken to an unknown place.

However, yesterday Mr. Ssewanyana`s lawyer Mr. Erias Lukwago managed to see him and said he was being held at the Special Investigation Unit in Kireka.

READ ALSO: Afghanistan Refugees Arrives Uganda, Put Under Quarantine

The speaker has faulted the Prime Minister, Attorney General, and the government for not notifying him about the arrest of the MPs.

The speaker Mr. Jacob Oulanyah blamed the government for breaching procedures.

“It costs nothing to do the right thing within the law and at the right time,” Mr Oulanyah said.

After Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja informed the house that the speaker`s letter was on the way.

“How is the letter coming? Is it by boda boda? I should have been notified before the arrest,” a visibly disappointed Oulanyah said

On the other side, Mr. Mathias Mpuuga demanded to know an explanation of the colleagues’ whereabouts.

“I demanded for an explanation from the state on the whereabouts of our colleagues Allan Ssewanyana and Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya. The two were abducted moments after the High Court had released them on bail. It’s almost 120 hours since Hon Ssewayana was kidnapped, and has not been produced in court in accordance with the 48-hour rule, and we are here legislating normally,” the Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga said.

“We know that even if they were guilty the laws of the land state how suspects must be treated. Without the state explaining this, we are constrained to move as though business is normal when MPs have been abducted,” he added

Mr. Mpuuga slammed the Prime Minister and the Attorney general for vulgarizing the debate.

At the same time, the speaker blamed the lawmakers for storming out of the parliament.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019