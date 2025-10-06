Ugandan Police Deny Abducting Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo

The Ugandan Police Force (UPF) has distanced itself from allegations of abducting Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo.

Adressing the media on Monday, UPF Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said he has no reports that the two Kenyan nationals were in police custody.

Rusoke said that if he had any information regarding the two Kenyan activists, he would have already shared it with the public.

“On the matter of the two Kenyan activists who disappeared in Uganda, I am not briefed by the police that we have them in our custody.

“So at the moment, I do not have any information to the effect that they are in police custody. If I had, I would have volunteered it here without any reservations,” said Rusoke.

Rusoke went on to say that there was no information on the status of the two activists, noting that no formal reports had been filed with the police to indicate that they were missing.

“I also don’t know if it has been reported formally that they are lost persons or missing persons,” Rusoke added.

The two Kenyans went missing after they travelled to Uganda to show solidarity with Bobi Wine’s opposition movement ahead of Uganda’s 2026 presidential elections.

Njagi and Oyoo were allegedly forced into a van at gunpoint at a petrol station in Kireka township, just outside Kampala City.

According to a witness who was with them at the time, four armed individuals, including a woman in the front seat of a grey van, abducted the activists.

The High Commission of Kenya in Kampala, in a communique on Friday, raised concern over the abduction of the two Kenyans.

The Commission requested Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise with relevant authorities to establish the activists’ current status, secure their release, and ensure their safe return to Kenya.

“In light of the foregoing, and in order to address the concerns raised by the families of the two Kenyan nationals, the Mission requests the Ministry’s assistance in liaising with the relevant authorities in Kampala to obtain information regarding the current situation of the missing Kenyans in order for the Mission to take appropriate action in securing their release and safe return to Kenya,” the commission stated.

