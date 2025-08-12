Ugandan Woman Extradited to Kenya Over Drug Trafficking Arraigned in Court

A Ugandan Woman who was extradited to Kenya over drug trafficking allegations has been arraigned in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement said the suspect, Hellen Ikareut, was arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts and charged with trafficking narcotic drugs.

“Ikareut was arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts on August 11, 2025, where she faced charges of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. Her case will be mentioned on August 25, 2025,” DCI stated.

The Ugandan national was extradited to Kenya to face justice after more than two years on the run.

According to the DCI, Ikareut is suspected to be a key player in a transnational drug network across the East African region.

Her trail began on May 18, 2023, when detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s DHL Cargo Section cracked open a suspicious shipment.

Inside a carton box, hidden within 25 shower curtains, they found 4,186.34 grams of cannabis sativa, a smuggling trick designed to slip past customs undetected.

The breakthrough led detectives to trail Ikareut, uncovering her hideout in Uganda. Working with the Office of the Attorney General, Interpol Kenya, and Ugandan counterparts, they triggered the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) and extradition protocols under East African Community agreements.

On August 5, 2025, Ugandan officers swooped in, arresting the fugitive and handing her over to Kenyan law enforcement to face trial.

