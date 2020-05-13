Uhuru Expels Millicent Omanga from Jubilee Party

(KDRTV) – The axe has fallen on Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who missed Monday’s Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House.

Omanga is one of the four Senators who have been expelled from the Party and are expected to lose their seats.

According to information in our possession, the Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused the five of undermining the party leader hence infringing on the party constitution.

1/2 Just in: @JubileePartyK expels nominated senators who snubbed the president’s PG. The party to take action against rebels in parliament including recall. pic.twitter.com/HVQadm2ALu — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) May 13, 2020

Omanga is one of the most vocal Tanga Tanga Members in the Senate. She is one of the members of the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC). She is believed to be the brains behind the controversial election of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as the Committee Chair.

Interestingly, Omanga’s dirty tricks ensured that Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri did not win the lucrative position. Both Omanga and Ongeri are from the Kisii Community and despite being in different political camps, it was expected that they would stand together.

Jubilee Party to expel five nominated Senators who snubbed a Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday. They include; Iman Falhada Dekow, Waqo Naomi Jillo, Pregei Victor, Seneta, Mary Yiane and Millicent Omanga. pic.twitter.com/yGiL4erOQ5 — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) May 13, 2020

Apart from the former Nairobi Woman Rep aspirant, the axe has also fallen on; Christine Zawadi, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow and Alice Milgo.

This is the latest move in a series of attacks targeted at DP William Ruto’s allies.

Read Also: Ledama Declares War on BBI After Being Betrayed by ODM

On Monday, Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika were fired as Majority leader and Majority whips from the Senate respectively. The axe is expected to go to parliament in the coming days where Tanga Tanga members hold several lucrative positions from the Majority leader to chairs of powerful committees.