News
Uhuru Fires Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri after Locust Drama
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired embattled Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.
Kiunjuri was fired on Tuesday during Uhuru’s address to the nation from State House Mombasa on Tuesday. He has been replaced by Industrialization CS Peter Munya.
Kiunjuri has recently been on the limelight after he failed to deal with the locust menace in North Eastern Kenya. He asked Kenyans to take pictures of all insects they suspect to be locusts and share them on social media.
Because y'all refused to send photos of locusts…Kiunjuri has eaten the dust
— Aggrey 'AG' Mutambo🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@agmutambo) January 14, 2020
He is also the only Minister from Mt Kenya that has been seen to be supporting Deputy President William Ruto.
Also fired is Industrialization CS Adan Mohammed.
Here is a list of all Cabinet reshuffle.
Rachel Omamo- CS Foreign Affairs
Monica Juma- CS Defence
Mutahi Kagwe- CS Health
Sicily Kariuki – Water
Peter Munya – Agriculture
Monica Juma – Defence
Ukur Yattani – Treasury
Simon Chelugui-Labour
More to follow…
