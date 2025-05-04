Connect with us

News

Uhuru: I Get Into Trouble With Each Time I Speak

By

Published

IMG 20230522 WA0003

Uhuru Kenyatta

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta now says he gets in trouble with the powers whenever he speaks.

Speaking on Friday during the wedding reception of Gideon Moi’s son Kimoi, Uhuru said he has opted to keep quiet these days.

“These days, I don’t have much to say. Nobody wants to listen to a politician who, every time he opens his mouth, seems to get himself in trouble with the powers that be, so I’d rather keep my mouth shut,” said Uhuru.

The former President was on the spot recently after some government officials called him out over what they termed as ‘exploiting’ the youth.

This is after Uhuru, in his speech at the second annual Guild Leaders’ Summit held at Makerere University, Uganda, challenged young leaders to view themselves as the final guardians of Africa’s future.

“You are the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa. You have the numbers; you have the time and you have the energy to get involved and stay involved in governance discussions until you effect the changes you wish to see,” Uhuru stated.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen told off the former president, wondering how the former president has all of a sudden become very clever, barely before his administrative ink could dry since he left high office.

“He was the president the other day; the ink he used to sign decisions with has not even dried. Suddenly has become very clever and an angel. He is now the one to lecture us and ask the youth to demonstrate, yet he was the president just recently. This exploitation of our young people is not right. I want to ask leaders across the political divide: this is not an issue of political gain, but an issue we must all act responsibly,” the CS said.

Also Read: EAC, SADC Appoints Uhuru Kenyatta To New Role

