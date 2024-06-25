Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uhuru Kenyatta Breaks Silence On The Anti-Finance Bill Protests

By

Published

screenshot (2)

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has weighed in on the anti-finance bill protests that were witnessed on Tuesday across major towns in the country.

In a statement, Uhuru said he was saddened by the loss of lives that happened during the violent protests.

The former President noted that it is the right of Kenyans to protest and it is enshrined in the 2010 constitution adding that leaders should listen to the electorate.

“I come to you with a heavy heart. Saddened by the loss of lives occasioned by the current situation prevailing in our country. it is the right of every Kenyan to protest as determined as determined by the constitution we all promulgated in 2010. It is also the duty of leaders to listen to those they lead,” said Uhuru.

He urged leaders that they are mandated to listen to the people and must know that their power and authority is donated to them by the people.

“I therefore call for calm and for the leadership to show restraint and do the right thing by listening to the people and not be antagonistic to them. Violence on either side is not the answer,” he added.

Further, Uhuru said he prays for wisdom and civility to be established and for peace and progress to belong to all Kenyans.

“Dear Kenyans, I stand with you and I ask our leadership to embrace dialogue and speak to the people and not at the people. I pray for peace and understanding on the part of each and every Kenyan and for all of us to remember that Kenya is bigger than one of us; there is nothing cast in stone that cannot be changed,” he added.

His statement comes after chaos was witnessed in the Tuesday protests with property of unknown value destroyed.

Protestors stormed the Parliament buildings in Nairobi despite the heavy police presence that was deployed to stop them.

The anti-finance bill protests were also witnessed across major towns in the country including Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyeri, and Eldoret.

Also Read: Kenyans Storm Parliament Buildings, Destroys Property

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020