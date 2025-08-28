Connect with us

News

Uhuru Kenyatta Donates Ksh1.5 Million For Construction of Pastoral Centre in Watamu

By

Published

540559284 1111320764397623 361912798345517816 n

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated KSh 1.5 million towards the construction of the Stella Maris Pastoral Centre project in Watamu.

The former Head of State made the donation on Wednesday during a tour of the ongoing construction works, where he was warmly received by Rt. Rev. Willybard Lagho, the Catholic Bishop of Malindi.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by his wife Mama Margaret Kenyatta, Maina Gakuo, and his wife Anna Kadzo Gakuo, commended the Diocese of Malindi for its commitment to building a self-reliant pastoral institution. He further pledged to walk with the diocese throughout the project’s completion.

Bishop Lagho, accompanied by Rev. Fr. Bernard Malasi, Rev. Fr. Stephen Kadenge, and Mr. David Ndwiga, expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of the diocese.

He assured the former president that regular updates on the progress of the centre’s construction would be shared, as per his request.

The Stella Maris Pastoral Centre is envisioned as a hub for spiritual renewal, pastoral training, and community development programs in the coastal region, a mission the diocese has championed with great dedication.

Once complete, the centre will serve as a formation and resource centre for lay ministers, leaders, and priests, equipping them with pastoral skills.

It will also house luxury serviced apartments, retail shops, restaurants, office spaces, and wellness centers.

Further, the center will have recreational facilities, including swimming pools, fitness centres, botanic gardens, community parks, and water sports facilities for both residents and visitors.

The project began which began in 2023, is estimated to cost Ksh342.5 million with financing drawn from diocesan annual fundraisers.

