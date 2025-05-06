Uhuru Kenyatta Faces Significant Budget Cuts in Retirement Benefit

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement benefits are set for a Ksh 94.6 million funding cutback in the upcoming national budget, bringing his allocation down from Ksh 371.46 million to Ksh 276.85 million.

In a move that reflects broader austerity measures within the government, the budgetary adjustments will significantly impact the financial provisions allocated to former leaders, particularly Uhuru Kenyatta. The cuts come at a time when the government is seeking to streamline expenditures and prioritize essential services amid economic challenges.

Breakdown of the cuts

The most substantial reductions in Kenyatta’s retirement package include:

Foreign Travel: A reduction of Ksh 46.5 million

Insurance: A decrease of Ksh 23 million

Domestic Travel: A cut of Ksh 11 million

These changes indicate a strategic shift in how former leaders’ expenses are managed, aiming to align with current fiscal realities.

Impact on the Former Leaders

Uhuru Kenyatta is not alone in facing these cuts. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will see his allocation drop by Ksh 23.9 million, reducing his total benefits to Ksh 63.27 million. Similarly, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Moody Awori will receive adjusted budgets of Ksh 52.9 million and Ksh 53.9 million respectively.

This trend suggests a collective effort by the government to reduce spending on former officials as part of a larger initiative to manage public funds more effectively.

As these budget cuts take effect, they underscore the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while also highlighting the changing landscape for former leaders in Kenya. The implications of these reductions may resonate beyond just financial figures; they could signal a shift in public sentiment regarding how resources are allocated among those who have held high office.