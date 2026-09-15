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Uhuru Kenyatta to hand over Jubilee Party leadership after High court ruling

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Uhuru Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that he will step down from his role as the Jubilee Party leader following a ruling by the High Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 15, Uhuru’s office said he received the ruling with profound respect for the judiciary, describing it as an affirmation of Kenya’s democratic maturity rather than a restriction on his political activities.

The retired President noted that leadership should not be defined by the position one holds, but by the trust cultivated while serving.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has received this ruling in a spirit of profound respect for the judiciary. He notes that the court’s ruling is not a restriction on his political life; it is a reaffirmation of our democratic maturity.

“The 4th President of the Republic of Kenya acknowledges that leadership is not the chair one occupies; it is the trust one cultivates,” the statement read.

Uhuru reaffirmed that he is willing to lawfully hand over his position in line with the party’s constitution, expressing confidence that the transition shall be seamless.

“The former President affirms his absolute willingness to see the handover completed openly, lawfully, and in strict accordance with the Party’s constitution. He looks forward to the Party’s processes moving forward without hindrance,” the statement added.

The High Court on Monday upheld a law restricting retired Presidents from holding political party office beyond six months after leaving State House.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi held that former presidents occupy a unique political position and could wield significant influence capable of affecting genuine political competition.

“His stature in politics cannot be compared to an ordinary citizen who has not held such a high political office and his ability to influence politics in a manner that could hinder genuine political competition,” the judge said.

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