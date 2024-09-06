Uhuru Kenyatta’s Statement After Hillside Academy Fire Tragedy

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and community of Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County after a fire killed 17 pupils and left 14 others seriously injured.

In a statement, on Friday, September 6, Uhuru said the loss of the young lives, full of potential and hope for the future, was a pain that he could not describe.

“The loss of young lives, full of potential and hope for the future, is a pain that cannot be fully described. My heart goes out to the families who lost their children and the school community deeply affected by this tragedy of unimaginable magnitude.

“May God give you the strength, comfort, and peace you need as you cope with this loss,” said Mr. Kenyatta,” said Uhuru.

The former President also wished for a quick recovery for the injured children and comfort for the grieving families “praying for God’s healing and strength as they recover physically and emotionally from this traumatic event.”

The Thursday night inferno resulted in 15 pupils dying at the scene, while two others died during or after being taken to the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Education, the school has a total of 824 students. Of these 402 are boys while 422 are girls. 156 boys and 160 girls are boarders while the rest are day scholars.

All the 156 boys were accommodated in the dormitory that was razed down on Thursday night.

President Ruto earlier pledged support to the affected families. He also instructed the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government to mobilize resources to support those affected.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news.

“We pray for a speedy recovery to the survivors. I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” Ruto stated.

