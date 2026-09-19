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Uhuru, Matiang’i and Ndindi Nyoro Attend Burial of ex-State House Comptroller George Kariuki’s mother

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Friday attended the burial of Christine Waruguru Kariuki, mother of former State House Comptroller George Kariuki, in Murang’a County.

Speaking during the burial, Uhuru described Christine as a cherished matriarch whose life was characterised by courage, resilience, devotion to family and service to the wider community.

The former Head of State said Christine’s life provided an opportunity to celebrate the wider contribution of Kenyan mothers who worked quietly and tirelessly to build their families and communities.

“So today, we celebrate the life of that generation. We celebrate these great and wonderful women of Kenya who have made us, and who have made this country what it is today,” Kenyatta said.

At the same time, Uhuru said life had become dangerous for him recently because of remarks he has made in public.

“Usually I speak off the cuff, but these days life is becoming quite dangerous for me. So I have decided, before the media goes and misinterprets my words, to read my condolences,” he stated.

The former President also jokingly referred to himself as ‘Sponyo’, a nickname given to him by his successor President William Ruto.

Matiang’i, on his part, prayed to God to grant Kariuki’s family strength and comfort during the difficult period.

“May God grant the Kariuki family strength and comfort, and may Christine Waruguru Kariuki rest in eternal peace,” Matiang’i said.

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