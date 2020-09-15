Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uhuru Meets Senators Ahead Of Revenue Sharing Debate

Avatar

By

Published

Uhuru Meets Senators Ahead Of Revenue Sharing Debate
Uhuru Meets Senators Ahead Of Revenue Sharing Debate

(KDRTV)-A Senate delegation has convened a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday morning ahead of the satirical debate on the revenue sharing formula

Among the senators who attended the meeting were Samuel Poghisio, Fatuma Dullo, Irungu Kangata, Farhiya Haji, James Orengo, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, and Beatrice Kwamboka

READ ALSO: BREAKING! Senate Finally Comes Up With Revenue Formula

KDRTV notes that the Majority Whip, the deputy majority whip, minority leader, minority whip, and deputy minority whip all attended the convention

However, the deputy minority leader Cleophas Malala was conspicuously missing in the talks

Again, the senate speaker Ken Lusaka was absent after he reportedly chaired a meeting of the powerful House Business Committee to draft ways on how to barter with the debate this afternoon

Today`s session will be the tenth one held by the Senate in a bid to agree on the revenue sharing formula to the 47 counties

All the nine previous debates failed to bear fruits after the house split into two.

READ ALSODCI Trails Senators Amid Stand-off Over Revenue Sharing Formula

According to our previous reports, both the opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta had intervened however their efforts to convince the lawmakers to support the revenue sharing formula intimated by the Treasury proved futile

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

sudi sudi

Politics

Oscar Sudi’s Kind Gesture At Nakuru Central Police Station Touches The Hearts Of Kenyans

(KDRTV) – Kapseret Constituency Member of Parliament Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has been detained in Nakuru Central police station following various charges leveled against him....

5 hours ago
George Magoha George Magoha

News

Possible School Reopening Dates Leaked As KCSE and KCPE Exams Dates Are Finally Revealed

(KDRTV) – Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kenya in Mid-March, schools both in the public and the private sector have...

3 hours ago
omengaburial omengaburial

News

New Heartbreaking Details Of What Happened During Kevin Omwenga’s Burial Emerge

(KDRTV) – Slain businessman Kevin Omwenga was buried on Saturday 29th August 2020, exactly one week after he was brutally murdered at his house...

21 hours ago
kiunjuri 1 1280x720 1 kiunjuri 1 1280x720 1

News

Mwangi Kiunjuri Accidentally Reveals Dp Ruto’s Preferred Running Mate From Mt.Kenya

(KDRTV)-Mwangi Kiunjuri was sacked from the cabinet after he oversaw millions lost in the national and cereals and produce board(NCPB). He was severely warned...

3 hours ago