Uhuru Meets Senators Ahead Of Revenue Sharing Debate

(KDRTV)-A Senate delegation has convened a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday morning ahead of the satirical debate on the revenue sharing formula

Among the senators who attended the meeting were Samuel Poghisio, Fatuma Dullo, Irungu Kangata, Farhiya Haji, James Orengo, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, and Beatrice Kwamboka

KDRTV notes that the Majority Whip, the deputy majority whip, minority leader, minority whip, and deputy minority whip all attended the convention

However, the deputy minority leader Cleophas Malala was conspicuously missing in the talks

Again, the senate speaker Ken Lusaka was absent after he reportedly chaired a meeting of the powerful House Business Committee to draft ways on how to barter with the debate this afternoon

Today`s session will be the tenth one held by the Senate in a bid to agree on the revenue sharing formula to the 47 counties

All the nine previous debates failed to bear fruits after the house split into two.

According to our previous reports, both the opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta had intervened however their efforts to convince the lawmakers to support the revenue sharing formula intimated by the Treasury proved futile

