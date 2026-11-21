Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the Government and people of South Africa following the death of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Kenyatta also conveyed his sympathies to Mlambo-Ngcuka’s family, describing her as a distinguished leader whose service to South Africa and contribution to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment will leave an enduring legacy.

‎“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa, and the family of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, following her passing,” read a statement from Uhuru’s office.

The former Head of State also remembered Ngcuka for leadership and commitment to improving the lives of women, noting that her contribution to the country would be remembered for generations.

Further, Uhuru prayed for strength, comfort and courage for the bereaved family and the people of South Africa as they come to terms with the loss.

“The former Head of State prayed for strength, comfort and courage for the bereaved family and the people of South Africa as they come to terms with this profound loss,” the statement added.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Friday, November 21, at the age of 71.

She made history in 2005 when she became the first woman to serve as South Africa’s Deputy President, a position she held until 2008 under former President Thabo Mbeki.

Her political career began in Parliament in 1994, following South Africa’s first democratic elections. She later served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry from 1996 to 1999 before being appointed Minister of Minerals and Energy, a position she held until 2005.

In 2013, she was appointed Executive Director of UN Women and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. She served two terms, leading the organisation until August 2021, during which she championed gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.