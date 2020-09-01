Uhuru, Raila Take the Fight to DP Ruto’s Stronghold in New Strategy

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga have embarked on using Deputy President William Ruto’s strategy in their push to change the constitution through a referendum.

The duo has embarked on courting religious leaders to support their agenda of changing the constitution before the next elections. The two principals realize that they are running out of town to change the Supreme law in the coming months.

H.E Uhuru, Hon Raila and COTU SG propound a new constitutional heresy that because our constitution provides a "winner takes all" formula in elections, they will create a system that accommodates "all the tribes and the losing candidates". How is that BULLSHIT possible? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) August 31, 2020

The new strategy looks to be already working as Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has said it is time to change the Constitution.

In an interview with a local daily, Ole Sapit said that there was a need to relook at the current document to see what has worked and change what has not.

“I think it is high time we evaluate the Constitution and then change [it]. I know the fear of many people for a referendum at this time is the fear of acrimony and division. But already we have elections that always cause divisions in Kenya,” the clergyman said in an interview with The Star Newspaper.

It is not clear at the moment if his sentiments have been influenced by the political class or are independent. However, we know that his sentiments differ with the stand of the Catholic church.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement on Sunday saying that it will oppose any ‘self-serving short-term proposals having the interests of just a few privileged and highly placed individuals.’

Kenya Episcopal Conference has REJECTED divisive, expensive and wasteful referendum noting there are severe pressing needs for Kenyans.They say any constitution amendment process must be transparent, inclusive and people-owned and NOT few selfish top politicians illegitimate way — Ndung'u Wainaina (@NdunguWainaina) August 30, 2020

In 2010, Ruto rallied all churches to oppose the draft constitution. The DP pointed out various elements in the draft including abortion which went against religious doctrines. Kenyans went ahead to overwhelmingly vote for the draft but Ruto emerged with a solid following ahead of the 2013 elections.

The new referendum pushed is slowly turning out to a Handshake vs hustler push and the church is caught in between.

