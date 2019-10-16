Uhuru, Raila To Fly To Russia For The Russia-Africa Summit Next Week

President Uhuru Kenyatta and AU Envoy Raila Odinga are among more than 50 heads of state and government officials scheduled to attend the first-ever Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russia, next week. Also to accompany the two are businessman Vimal Shah and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia.The summit will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is the chairman of the AU.The summit is being organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

President Putin is targeting Africa leaders in a bid to suppress the influence of Western nations in the continent. Raila is set to be a panelist in one of the sessions at the two-day event expected to be attended by more than 3,000 representatives of African businesses.The conference will bring together more than 200 CEOs, ministers of key industries and expert representatives from Russia and Africa.

Putin is hosting the first ever Russia – Africa Summit next week in Sochi.

Baba will be a panelist. pic.twitter.com/pXokWJQOba — Bruce (@ngwata_) October 13, 2019

The summit, chaired by Vladmir Putin, is coming on the heels of nearly five years of a concentrated diplomatic, economic and military push and looks to formalize Russia’s re-entry as a dominant global player in Africa. It follows a similar approach by the Chinese. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has become so influential as a source of economic support for African countries, the Beijing event last year as they did the United Nations General Assembly. Russia will no doubt be hoping for a similar sort of influential relationship with African leaders, even if for entirely different reasons.

Russia will look to sign more military deals, including one with Nigeria to fight Boko Haram, as well as oil and gas and mining contracts with targeted countries including Madagascar, Mozambique Zimbabwe, Sudan, and South Sudan.

By the time the summit is finished, Russia will have re-emerged with its strongest ties to the continent since the fall of the Soviet Union. It comes at a time when the US is retreating from the world stage and has not established a coherent Africa policy beyond military expansion.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases