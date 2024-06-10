Uhuru Takes Government Head On Over Denied Retirement Benefits

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over being denied retirement benefits as stipulated in the law.

Addressing the media, Uhuru’s spokesperson Kanze Dena maintained that the former Head of State was not enjoying a fully furnished office as the office he acquired after retirement was through his own money.

“On the issue of the retired President enjoying a fully furnished and maintained office space of his choice, we all know the number of times Statehouse has made it clear that the only office available and are willing to maintain is the one in Nyari that was used by the late President Mwai Kibaki,” said Dena.

The former State House Spokesperson noted that Uhuru was given two Toyota Land Cruisers, one Mercedes Benz, one Subaru Forester, and one Range Rover not two as alluded to by the Government spokesperson.

Dena pointed out that the fuel cards given to the cars have not been operational; as they were blocked by State House in March 2023.

“No facilitation has been accorded towards repairs and maintenance of all vehicles in the under the office of the former President. We are aware that an incomplete requisition form has been circulated by statehouse as evidence of facilitation towards repairs and maintenance. The forms are in your press packs and you will see that no action was taken,” she stated.

She also revealed that budgetary allocations to Uhuru’s office have been deliberately stiffened receiving only sh 28 million n out of over sh 1 billion.

“In the year 2022/2023 parliament budget allocation to this office was 655 million shillings. To date the office can only confirm absorption of 28million spread across payment of allowance for local travel and domestic travel as well as facilitation of the 2 trip that has been honored so far. This is approximately 4.4% of the total budget. This is minus payment of salaries and medical insurance,” Kanze claimed.

She further alleged that the government has declined to renew the contracts of two staff members working in the former President’s office.

“The office of the former President still awaits the confirmation and communication on why they blatantly refused to renew contracts of two professional staff members, Administrator George Kariuki and Director of Communication Kanze Dena Mararo,” Dena stated.

Additionally, she claimed that the state has been intimidating Uhuru’s staff via phone calls at night and some being removed from the former president’s office unceremoniously.

