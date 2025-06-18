UK High Commission Condemns Police Brutality in Kenya, Calls for Independent Probe

The British High Commission has condemned the use of excessive force by police officers on unarmed protesters and civilians.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 18, the High Commission noted that police officers have the responsibility to earn and maintain the trust of the public they are meant to serve and protect.

“Police forces must command the trust and confidence of those they are duty-bound to serve and protect. We are deeply disturbed by violence against unarmed civilians & protestors yesterday,” read part of the statement.

The British High Commission also called for a prompt, independent, and transparent investigation into the police’s actions during the protests.

“We urge a swift, independent, and transparent investigation into the actions of the police. We send our best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured during yesterday’s violence,” the UK High Commission added.

The Commission’s remarks come after a police officer opened fire on an unarmed mask vendor in Nairobi CBD.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with citizens, civil rights organizations, and legal groups demanding accountability.

The victim, who has been identified as a 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery and the bullet was removed from his head.

Kariuki, however, has not yet woken up and is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at KNH.

“While his condition is critically ill, he is alive and under close round-the-clock observation by our medical team,” KNH stated.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 22 people sustained injuries during Tuesday’s anti-government protests across the country.

“The Commission has recorded twenty-two (22) casualties, including the shooting, by police, of a peaceful civilian who was shot at close range in Nairobi CBD and is currently (as at 1900hrs) in critical condition at the Kenyatta National Hospital,” KNHCHR said in a statement.

