UN Agencies Push Africa To Reopen Schools

(KDRTV)-The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations children’s agency have coerced the reopening of learning institutions in Africa.

The agencies have urged the African governments to consider the safety of reopening schools during the novel coronavirus

According to the bodies, lengthened closure of learning facilities is appalling to students and thus urge the governments to competently invest in sanitation facilities to halt the surge of coronavirus infections in various learning institutions

In the viewpoint of the two agencies, children are being exposed to poor nutrition, teenage pregnancies, and violence during the time they stay at home.

According to WHO Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti, schools in Africa are a “safe haven”

“We must not be blind-sided by our efforts to contain Covid-19 and end up with a lost generation. Just as countries are opening businesses safely, we can reopen schools,” she said during a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

On his side, Unicef Regional Director Mohamed Fall also warned that prolonged closure of schools poses risk to the future of children and their communities

Unicef and WHO announced that only six countries have fully reopened schools in Africa.

KDRTV also understands that some countries reestablished schools but reclosed them soon after spike in coronavirus infections

Other countries, especially in West Africa, have also reopened schools for final year exams

At the same time, countries like Kenya nullified the 2020 academic year and declared that schools will reopen in January when the coronavirus cases are expected to have flatten

However, there is pressure from parents and different local agencies for the restoration of studies in schools before January 2021.