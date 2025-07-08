UN Condemns killings During Saba Saba protests

The United Nations has raised concerns over the deaths and destruction that occurred during the Saba Saba protests on Monday.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the human rights abuses in Kenya during the protests.

“We are deeply troubled by the killings yesterday of at least 10 people, as well as looting and destruction of property in Kenya, as police and other security forces responded to violent protests in the capital, Nairobi, and at least 16 other counties. Lethal ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons were used,” read the statement in part.

Turk said it was alarming that the violence came just two weeks after similar unrest on June 25, 2025, where 15 people were killed.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for calm and respect for human rights by the Kenyan authorities.

“It is very concerning that these latest incidents come barely two weeks after 15 protesters were reportedly killed and many more injured in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya on 25 June.

“UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk renews his call for calm and restraint, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. It is essential that legitimate grievances at the root of these protests are addressed,” the statement added.

Further, he noted that under international human rights law, intentional lethal force by law enforcement officers, including with firearms, should only be used when strictly necessary to protect life from an imminent threat.

