Unbearable pain as many civil servants in Kenya die because of missing salary

Corruption is the most serious impediment of economic growth and continues to kill the Kenyan economy and kills the dreams and livelihoods of its people.

While politicians are showing opulence lifestyles, driving expensive cars ,and buying airplanes, its a worse situation for a majority of Kenyans who are going hungry each day and affording even a single meal per day to them is luck.

Below is an excerpt from a concerned citizen experience with some civil servants who have missed their salaries for months and the government is mute on their plight.

So I walk into a post office yesterday afternoon to get served yes, I was posting a letter, in this day and age and I am told that eCitizen payments connected to Posta are not working.

The prompt for payment isn’t coming and the receipt cannot be generated. I am politely asked to “kuja kesho asubuhi mapema”, when there might be hope. I oblige and do so.

Kesho ni leo, so I go and hope to get served.It is a different person at the counter and I am served… painfully though, due to said problem with eCitizen.

The procedure attracts an extra 50 bob surcharge from eCitizen which is a hidden tax if you ask me… and a very unfair one .. on top of that Safaricom have also already charged me for this transfer yaani, I felt, in a small way how we are being milked properly.

Anyway, on finishing the process, I am told to go for my receipt later since the Posta system is having issues After that, I decided to engage in a chat with the person serving about the situation in the country and they mention to me with much pain and bitterness that Posta staff have not been paid for close to 4 months now.

I ask why the union is quiet and it was mentioned that they have been allegedly compromised…. surely what is all this?

The person mentioned that they have already recently lost 2 members of staff due to depression. One was knocked down at City Square on the way home, and another one died in the office huko Namanga post office.

Daily, they are unable to come to work in a full staff complement at the post offices because they can’t even afford bus fare to come to work. Hakuna chakula nyumbani… sasa busfare itatoka wapi? This person told me they have borrowed until now they cannot borrow any more yet the Post Master General is still drawing his salary this is not right at all.

I could not believe my eyes and decided to sacrifice kidogo ili nimpatie anagalau fare ya leo afike home. What else can be done for these workers? Who knows who else in government employ is being oppressed like this…. this was even before the finance bill, so please don’t bring it up as an excuse. Something MUST be done.

Concerned Citizen Nairobi