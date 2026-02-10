Uncle and Aunt Arrested Over Fatal Beating of 19-Year-Old Nephew in Turbo

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Turbo have arrested an uncle and aunt in connection with the death of their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir Meli, following what police describe as a violent act of punishment that turned fatal in Turbo Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

The incident occurred on February 2, 2026, in Kaplelach village, Kiplombe Location. According to police reports, officers from Baharini Police Station responded to a distress call reporting that a young man had been severely beaten. Upon arrival, officers discovered Kevin’s lifeless body lying beneath an avocado tree inside his uncle’s compound.

“On that grim day, officers at Baharini Police Station received a distress call about a person who had been brutally beaten to death at Kaplelach village,” police said in a statement.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the scene and observed multiple injuries on the victim’s head, back, legs, and hands. A blood clot was also noted in his nose, indicating a severe physical assault. The body was later transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations established that the fatal assault was allegedly triggered by suspicions that the teenager had stolen and sold dry maize from his uncle’s home. Police say the suspects identified as Phillip Kosgei and Tecla Chepchirchir, opted to punish the young man rather than report the matter to authorities.

“Preliminary investigations revealed a shocking motive: Kevin was suspected of stealing and selling dry maize from his uncle’s home,” police stated.

Investigators allege that the suspects tied Kevin to an avocado tree using a manila rope before beating him repeatedly with sticks and canes. The assault reportedly continued until he lost consciousness and later died from the injuries sustained. Detectives recovered the rope and broken sticks at the scene, which have been secured as key exhibits.

The two suspects are currently in police custody as investigations are finalised, ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI condemned the incident, warning against acts of vigilantism and violence within families. “This is a tragic reminder that no one is above the law. Violence, even within families, will be thoroughly investigated, and perpetrators will be held accountable,” the agency said, urging the public to report suspected crimes and allow law enforcement to handle disputes lawfully.