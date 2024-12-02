Connect with us

Underciver Detectives Nab 3 Notorious Thieves In Kisumu

Undercover detectives from Kasagam Police Station have arrested three suspects who have been terrorizing members of the public along Kisumu – Nairobi road near the CFAO center.

In a statement on Monday, December 2, DCI said the trio has been robbing respecting Kenyans valuables along the route.

“Three criminals who have been waylaying members of the public and robbing them valuables along Kisumu – Nairobi road near CFAO center have been arrested by undercover officers drawn from Kasagam Police Station,” said DCI.

According to the DCI, the suspects tried to resist being apprehended using crude weapons but the officers outsmarted them.

“Oblivious of a sting operation to end their reign of terror, the trio who were part of a five-man gang pounced on the officers using an array of crude weapons, too late to realize they had carried the wrong weapons in a battle of guns,” DCI stated.

After being outsmarted, three of the five obeyed orders to surrender, dropping their weapons as the other two scooted off like terrified warthogs.

The latter, having been identified, are being hotly pursued amidst calls to surrender at the Kasagam station.

The arrested suspects include Elly Omondi Oyugi, 22, and Isaac Ochieng, 22 who have been placed in custody pending arraignment while Wesley John Oyugi, 27, is in hospital undergoing treatment.

Also Read: DCI Clarifies Reports Of Blocking Gachagua From Attending Church Function

