UNICEF Condemns Arrest Of Children During Saba Saba Protests

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the violation of children’s rights during the Saba Saba protests on Monday, July 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, UNICEF highlighted the death of a 12-year-old girl, who was killed by a stray bullet in Kiambu County.

“UNICEF expresses its condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the Saba Saba protests in Kenya.

“We especially extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of a young girl who was tragically killed by a stray bullet while sitting innocently in the sanctity of her own home,” read part of the statement.

UNICEF noted that detention should be the last resort as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The organisation urged the Kenyan government to accord the requisite rights to detained minors, including access to legal assistance, family contact, and must be separated from adults while in custody.

“UNICEF is also deeply concerned by reports of children being arrested during the protests. Detention should be the last resort, as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

“Minors who have been detained must have immediate access to appropriate legal assistance, family contact, and should be separated from adults while in custody for the shortest time possible,” the organization stated.

Furthermore, UNICEF said that Children must be protected from harm ­­­̵­­at all times and under all circumstances.

This comes after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the human rights abuses in Kenya during the protests.

In a statemnet, Turk called for calm and respect for human rights by the Kenyan authorities.

“UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk renews his call for calm and restraint, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. It is essential that legitimate grievances at the root of these protests are addressed,” read part of the statement.