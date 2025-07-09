Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UNICEF Condemns Arrest Of Children During Saba Saba Protests

By

Published

unicef organization headquarters

unicef organization headquarters

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the violation of children’s rights during the Saba Saba protests on Monday, July 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, UNICEF highlighted the death of  a 12-year-old girl, who was killed by a stray bullet in Kiambu County.

“UNICEF expresses its condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the Saba Saba protests in Kenya.

“We especially extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of a young girl who was tragically killed by a stray bullet while sitting innocently in the sanctity of her own home,” read part of the statement.

UNICEF noted that detention should be the last resort as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The organisation urged the Kenyan government to accord the requisite rights to detained minors, including access to legal assistance, family contact, and must be separated from adults while in custody.

“UNICEF is also deeply concerned by reports of children being arrested during the protests. Detention should be the last resort, as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

“Minors who have been detained must have immediate access to appropriate legal assistance, family contact, and should be separated from adults while in custody for the shortest time possible,” the organization stated.

Furthermore, UNICEF said that Children must be protected from harm ­­­̵­­at all times and under all circumstances.

This comes after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the human rights abuses in Kenya during the protests.

In a statemnet, Turk called for calm and respect for human rights by the Kenyan authorities.

“UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk renews his call for calm and restraint, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. It is essential that legitimate grievances at the root of these protests are addressed,”  read part of the statement.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021