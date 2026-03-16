United Opposition Condemn Eviction of Raphael Tuju from Karen Property

United opposition principals have condemned the invasion and unlawful possession of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s property.

Speaking on Sunday, March 15, during an interdenominational church service held at Kitharani Grounds in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County, the leaders asserted that high-ranking government officials are behind the illegal takeover of Tuju’s property.

Led by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the opposition leaders emphasized that the proper legal procedures must be followed in such matters.

Gachagua highlighted that the only person authorized to give police officers the mandate to take action at the property is the President, and that any such move must involve direct communication with him.

“Hoteli ya Tuju imenunuliwa kupitia proxies, who else can send 50 police land cruisers to evict somebody from his premises, its only Ruto,” Gachagua claimed.

Wiper Patriotic Front Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the land-grabbing incident involving Tuju and called on authorities to follow the appropriate channels in enforcing legal orders.

He also emphasized the importance of media independence and expressed confidence that if elected President, he would restore sanity to the country.

Tuju was evicted from the Dari Business Park in Karen on Friday night by a contingent of police officers.

The former Rarida Member of Parliament, on Sunday, said he will not give up on the multi-billion property.

The property has been at the centre of a long-running dispute between Tuju and a bank, which auctioned it after allegedly defaulting on a loan used to develop the site.

Before his eviction, Tuju tried to seek orders from the High Court to temporarily bar the auctioneers from taking over his property.