Universities Given December Deadline to Prepare for CBC Transition in 2029

Kenyan universities are racing against time to align with a new competency-based education framework ahead of the 2029 admission of the first Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) cohort, in what marks one of the most significant reforms in the country’s higher education sector.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Commission for University Education (CUE), is finalising the framework expected to guide programme design, student assessment, and lecturer training. Principal Secretary for Higher Education Dr Carol Hunja confirmed that experts are already working to ensure institutions are fully prepared before the end of 2026.

“We are currently working on a competency-based university education framework that is going to guide every step of the way in terms of programme development and retooling our lecturers,” Hunja said. “Even as we prepare for 2029, we will already have identified the gaps.”

The reforms are driven by Kenya’s transition from the 8-4-4 education system to the 2-6-3-3 system, which emphasizes practical skills, creativity, and learner-centred education over traditional theory-based learning.

Universities have been urged to review their admission systems, infrastructure, and academic pathways to accommodate the diverse competencies of incoming students. Speaking at a graduation ceremony, Dr Milton Nzioki noted that the majority of learners are expected to come from STEM and social sciences pathways.

“The STEM and social sciences pathways have about 80 per cent of learners who joined senior school. If the same proportion transitions, then we expect quite a number of those students in universities,” he said, warning that institutions may be unprepared for learners in sports and creative arts pathways.

Experts in the sector have also cautioned that the CBC cohort represents a generational shift that will redefine university education. Dr Vincent Gaitho, Secretary General of the National Association of Private Universities in Kenya, emphasized the urgency of reform.

“Universities must begin preparing now. Those that delay adaptation risk misalignment with the very learners they are meant to serve,” he warned, adding that curriculum redesign and investment in experiential learning will be critical.

The transition is expected to significantly impact teaching methods, with lecturers required to shift from traditional instruction to hands-on, skills-based facilitation. Institutions are also being encouraged to strengthen partnerships with industry to enhance innovation and ensure graduates are job-ready.

CUE is coordinating the national rollout, ensuring accreditation standards and quality benchmarks are updated in line with the new model. Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reiterated the government’s commitment to a smooth transition.

“We want our universities to grow so that even the kind of students we are producing are quality students that can work globally,” Hunja added.

With the 2029 deadline approaching, universities now face the dual challenge of restructuring systems and embracing innovation to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving education landscape.