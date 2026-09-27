University of Eldoret Takes Disciplinary Action Against Lecturer Over Viral Remarks Telling Students Not to Return If Ruto Loses 2027 Election

Eldoret — The University of Eldoret (UoE) has cracked down on one of its part-time lecturers and instituted immediate disciplinary action after a viral video emerged showing him making politically charged and divisive remarks during a class session.

The statement issued on Saturday, September 26, follows the circulation of a student-recorded video inside a lecture hall on Thursday, September 24. In the clip, recorded during a unit titled SHUM 211: State and Society Development in lecture room ED5, the educator turned a routine academic lesson into an intense political argument regarding President William Ruto’s re-election bid in the upcoming 2027 General Election.

In the recorded footage, the lecturer openly campaigned for President Ruto while pushing back against student arguments that the Kenya Kwanza administration might serve only a single term.

“Take from by September when you’re in third year, the President will be who, Daktari, isn’t it? So prepare yourselves. Kama mnataka kuenda kukata miti, enda kata miti Mount Kenya, sio Sugoi this time. We are ruling for two terms…” the lecturer said, comparing the presidency with other elective posts and citing retired President Daniel arap Moi’s 24-year tenure.

“So usidanganywe, Ruto ni one term. Your MCA is one term, your MP is one term, your Senator is one term. But mark the day this man will go for…” he added.

When the students responded in chorus with “One term…”, the lecturer reacted sharply, questioning why students were rejecting their “son” despite claiming President Ruto had outperformed previous leaders. He then warned non-supporting students against returning to the institution if the President lost the 2027 poll.

“Akienda one term usikuje hii University. Get a university at your home. Kama uko Western enda Masinde Muliro, kama uko Mount Kenya enda Meru, Dedan Kimathi. Don’t stay in this… Wacha tusome na watoto wetu kwa University yetu,” the lecturer told the class.

The video sparked swift outrage across social media platforms, drawing criticism from the public and prompting an immediate response from the university management.

Strongly condemning the incident, the University of Eldoret released an official statement through its Corporate Affairs and Marketing Department, distancing the institution from the lecturer’s conduct and reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and academic professionalism.

“The University of Eldoret Management has taken note of, and strongly condemns, the unfortunate and unacceptable utterances reportedly made by one of its part-time lecturers,” the institution said. “The University wishes to state unequivocally that the utterances attributed to the said lecturer do not represent, reflect, or in any way constitute the position, policy, or official views of the University of Eldoret.”

Management confirmed that administrative steps have already been taken to address the breach of conduct in line with university regulations.

“Accordingly, the University has instituted immediate and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable University policies, regulations, and principles of due process,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding a diverse student community from across Kenya and abroad, the institution emphasized that all staff—including part-time faculty—are bound by institutional guidelines, professional ethics, equality, and non-discrimination.