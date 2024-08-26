University of Nairobi Medical students allegedly caught cheating in exam room

KDRTV News Nairobi- Shock as medical students from University of Nairobi caught cheating in Examination room

Lecturers from the Department of medicine from Nairobi University unearthed a sophisticated cheating scheme that saw some students get suspended as they await the university’s council to determine their fate.

The students strapped themselves with headphones and phones on their thighs and hands and had someone read and answer questions to them in the examination from an undisclosed location.

Other students got a rude shock as their colleagues were paraded and forced to remove the gadgets from their bodies which were tightly strapped with cello tapes.

More information to follow.