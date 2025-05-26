University of Nairobi Professor Amukowa Anangwe Resigns, CS Julius Ogamba Confirms

According to reports from various news outlets, including the Daily Nation and The Star, Professor Anangwe’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the academic community.

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The University of Nairobi has been rocked by the resignation of one of its prominent and distinguished professors of political scientist and academics Anangwe, as confirmed by Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Ogamba.

The reasons behind Professor Anangwe’s resignation are not immediately clear, but sources close to the matter suggest that it may be related to internal conflicts within the university. The University of Nairobi has been facing several challenges in recent years, including allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

CS Julius Ogamba confirmed the resignation in a statement, saying that he had received the news with “mixed feelings.” “While we understand the reasons for Professor Anangwe’s decision, we are sad to lose a dedicated academic who has contributed significantly to the growth of our education sector,” Ogamba said.



The news of Professor Anangwe’s resignation has been met with shock and sadness from students and staff at the University of Nairobi. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and pay tribute to the professor’s contributions to the institution.