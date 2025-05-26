Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

University of Nairobi Professor Amukowa Anangwe Resigns, CS Julius Ogamba Confirms

By

Published

Prof Amukowa Anangwe
Prof Amukowa Anangwe
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi:  The University of Nairobi has been rocked by the resignation of one of its prominent and distinguished professors of political  scientist and academics  Anangwe, as confirmed by Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Ogamba.
According to reports from various news outlets, including the Daily Nation and The Star, Professor Anangwe’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the academic community.

The reasons behind Professor Anangwe’s resignation are not immediately clear, but sources close to the matter suggest that it may be related to internal conflicts within the university. The University of Nairobi has been facing several challenges in recent years, including allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

CS Julius Ogamba confirmed the resignation in a statement, saying that he had received the news with “mixed feelings.” “While we understand the reasons for Professor Anangwe’s decision, we are sad to lose a dedicated academic who has contributed significantly to the growth of our education sector,” Ogamba said.


The news of Professor Anangwe’s resignation has been met with shock and sadness from students and staff at the University of Nairobi.  Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and pay tribute to the professor’s contributions to the institution.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021