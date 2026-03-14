University Students and Boda Boda Riders Killed in Separate Nairobi Accidents

A tragic series of road accidents in Nairobi has claimed the lives of four people, including two university students and two boda boda riders, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the increasing number of fatal crashes across the country.

The first incident occurred along Gataka–Karen Road near an affordable housing construction site close to The Cooperative University of Kenya. Two students from the institution died after the private vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep construction ditch late at night.

Several other occupants in the car sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Eyewitnesses and first responders at the scene indicated that the driver may have been intoxicated when the accident occurred, although police authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the crash.

The accident shocked students and residents in the Karen area, with many calling for improved road safety measures around construction zones and busy roads frequently used by students.

In a separate incident along Kangundo Road near Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, two boda boda riders were killed instantly after a head-on collision between their motorcycles.

The riders died on the spot while their pillion passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition for emergency treatment.

The section of Kangundo Road near the hospital has previously been associated with several fatal accidents due to heavy traffic and high-speed riding along the busy corridor.

The twin tragedies come amid growing national concern over an alarming rise in road accidents in recent weeks. Motorists and road users have partly attributed the trend to slippery roads caused by ongoing rains in several parts of the country.

Earlier in the week, another serious accident was reported along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway near Mithuri in Naivasha, close to the shakedown stage for the World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

On March 10, at least ten people were also confirmed dead and eleven others injured after a devastating crash at Malaha Junction along the Webuye–Kitale Highway in Bungoma County. The accident occurred after a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into several vehicles, including a public service vehicle and a motorcycle, triggering a deadly chain collision.

The rising fatalities have sparked renewed calls for stronger enforcement of road safety laws. Moses Wetang’ula has urged Parliament to tighten traffic regulations and ensure reckless drivers face stricter penalties.

Road safety experts warn that unless stricter enforcement and responsible driving are prioritised, the country could continue to witness preventable tragedies on its roads.