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UoN Beats Kenyatta University Again in Times Higher Education Rankings

Vincent Olando

Published

KDRTV News, University of Nairobi:—  The University of Nairobi (UoN) remains Kenya’s highest-ranked university, holding off Kenyatta University in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The rankings, released on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, placed UoN in the global 1,601–1,800 band, while Kenyatta University fell into the 1,801–2,000 band. The two were the only Kenyan institutions assigned specific overall ranking bands, making UoN the country’s highest-ranked university in the 2027 edition.

UoN recorded an overall score of between 24.2 and 27.1. It scored 16.0 in teaching, 14.4 in research environment, 40.4 in research quality, 22.5 in industry and 48.2 in international outlook.

Kenyatta University recorded an overall score of between 20.4 and 24.1, with 13.8 in teaching, 10.3 in research environment, 32.7 in research quality, 17.3 in industry and 54.9 in international outlook.

The numbers show UoN ahead of KU in four of the five measured areas, with KU only pulling ahead on international outlook. Neither university was given a precise individual position within its band, as the 2027 edition introduced more granular ranking bands after Times Higher Education expanded the number of institutions it covers.

This year’s rankings cover 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories, up from 2,191 in the previous edition, making it the most extensive assessment in the organisation’s history.

Other Kenyan universities

Several other Kenyan institutions appear in the rankings as “Reporter” universities, meaning they are included in the Times Higher Education database but were not assigned an overall global position. These include Kabarak University, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Laikipia University, Machakos University and Mount Kenya University.

Cape Town leads Africa

Kenya’s top universities remain well outside the global top tier. South Africa’s University of Cape Town is the highest-ranked institution in sub-Saharan Africa, climbing to joint 147th globally, up from joint 164th in the previous edition. The University of the Witwatersrand, also in South Africa, ranked 301st globally.

The number of ranked universities from sub-Saharan Africa rose from 55 to 69, reflecting the continent’s growing participation in the global assessment, even as the top positions remain concentrated among institutions with stronger research output.

Oxford holds the top spot globally

The University of Oxford retained first place worldwide for an 11th consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in second. Princeton University and Stanford University shared third place, the University of Cambridge came in fifth, and Harvard University took sixth — with US and UK institutions continuing to dominate the top of the table.

Asian universities made further gains at the top end of the rankings. China’s Tsinghua University rose to 11th place and the National University of Singapore climbed to 15th, joining Peking University to give Asia three universities in the global top 15 for the first time.

For Kenya, though, the story stayed the same: UoN ahead of Kenyatta University, unchanged from the previous edition.

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