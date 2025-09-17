Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UoN Lecturers Frontline in Nationwide Dons’ Strike Over CBA

By

Published

Varsity Lecturers Down Tools Over CBA Billions
Varsity Lecturers Down Tools Over CBA Billions

Learning across Kenya’s 35 public universities has come to a grinding halt today, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as lecturers initiate a nationwide strike demanding the immediate implementation of long-overdue Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

The industrial action, spearheaded by the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU), and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), followed weeks of failed negotiations and what unions described as repeated government betrayal. At the forefront of the protests were lecturers from the University of Nairobi (UoN), who marched through the capital blowing vuvuzelas and carrying banners.

The dons are primarily demanding the release of KSh2.73 billion from Phase Two of the 2021–2025 CBA, settlement of KSh7.9 billion arrears from the 2017–2021 CBA, and the negotiation and registration of a new 2025–2029 CBA. They also accuse the government of failing to implement CBAs despite multiple agreements and court rulings.

Despite a last-minute attempt by the Treasury, which released KSh2.5 billion to settle part of the arrears, UASU insisted the strike would proceed until the money reflected in lecturers’ accounts and the outstanding billions were fully addressed.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had urged the unions to suspend the strike, assuring them of the State’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations. However, Wesonga rejected the plea, saying lecturers were tired of “empty promises.”

“Dons do not eat statements of intention. We don’t eat promissory notes. Unless the money is in our accounts, we are not resuming work,” he said, adding that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) remained a major stumbling block.

The unions further highlighted KSh8.8 billion still owed from the 2017–2021 CBA, despite multiple court rulings in their favor.

This latest industrial action mirrors strikes in October and November 2024, when lecturers walked out over salary arrears and delayed CBA implementation. With universities already under financial strain, the prolonged dispute threatens to derail academic calendars, leaving thousands of students in uncertainty.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021