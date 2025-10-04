UoN Orders Lecturers Back to Class as Court Declares Nationwide Strike Unprotected

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has announced the resumption of full academic operations beginning Monday, October 6, 2025, directing all lecturers, administrative staff, and students to report back to their respective duties and classes.

In a statement released on Friday, October 3, 2025, the university said normal teaching and learning activities will continue “uninterrupted”, following a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) which suspended the nationwide lecturers’ strike.

“All students are expected to attend classes without fail, and academic and administrative staff are required to discharge their duties as scheduled,” read the notice signed by Eng. Prof. Ayub Gitau, the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

The announcement follows nearly three weeks of industrial action by lecturers under the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU), and KUDHEIHA, who had downed their tools demanding the full implementation of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The ELRC, in its order issued on September 19, 2025, declared the strike unprotected and directed all parties to engage in a conciliation process to resolve the pay dispute. The university management said it appreciates the patience and understanding of all stakeholders and remains committed to restoring normalcy and completing the academic calendar as planned.

“The University appreciates the patience and understanding of all stakeholders during this period and remains committed to restoring normalcy and completing the academic calendar as planned,” Prof. Gitau added.

The strike was triggered by the lecturers’ claim that the government owes them KSh7.9 billion from the 2021 CBA, a figure disputed by Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba, who maintained that the actual outstanding amount is KSh624 million.

According to Ogamba, the government has already disbursed substantial amounts toward the agreement – KSh4.3 billion between October 2024 and June 2025, KSh2.73 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year, and a similar KSh2.73 billion allocated for 2026/2027, to be released as scheduled.

However, UASU Secretary-General Dr. Constantine Wasonga dismissed the government’s figures, insisting that the alleged payments were unverifiable.

“SRC says the increment has been settled. I want to ask them, when was the CBA implemented? Show us the payslips and evidence of payment – not cooked figures,” he said.

“We have the labour; they have the money. Why do you think they fear a verification team? It’s because they fear the truth.”

As learning resumes, the directive by UoN signals a firm stance against the ongoing industrial action. However, the unions remain defiant, setting the stage for a potential showdown unless the government and union leaders reach a lasting solution to the pay dispute.