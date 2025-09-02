UoN Student Arrested After Stabbing Roommate To Death Over Hostel Toilet Dispute

A seemingly trivial argument over a shared hostel bathroom at the University of Nairobi’s Kikuyu Campus escalated into a horrific tragedy on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, leaving one student dead and another in police custody. Justus Otieno, a student at the university, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate, Brian Wambui, a third-year student, to death following a dispute over toilet use and cleaning.

The incident, began as a heated disagreement over who was responsible for cleaning the shared bathroom. Witnesses reported that the argument quickly spiraled out of control. “The disagreement started over the routine use and cleaning of the hostel toilet, escalating into a violent confrontation,” stated a police officer.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation intensified when friends of the victim joined in, prompting the suspect, Justus Otieno, to retrieve a weapon. Otieno allegedly left the scene briefly, only to return moments later with a sharp object, which he then used to stab Wambui. Friends present during the incident reportedly attempted to de-escalate the fight before it turned deadly.

Omondi Ogola, a police officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kikuyu, confirmed the tragic event. “We received a report from one of the security persons, officers from The University of Nairobi Kikuyu Campus, that there had been an incident where one student had stabbed another,” Ogola stated.

He added, “The student was rushed to PCA Kikuyu Hospital, where, later on, we learn that the student had passed on.”. Medical personnel at PCA Kikuyu Hospital pronounced Wambui dead on arrival, suspecting the cause of death to be serious injuries sustained from the stabbing. Wambui’s body was subsequently transferred to the PCEA Thogoto Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police, working in conjunction with community members, swiftly apprehended the suspect and secured the weapon believed to have been used in the killing. Justus Otieno is currently being held at Kikuyu Police Station as investigations continue. “We are seeking custodial orders so that we can further our investigation. We have yet to establish a motive for this attack. Once these investigations are complete, we will be recommending charges,” Ogola confirmed.

This tragic event shows the urgent need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms among students especially at the Univesity. While the immediate cause appears to be a dispute over cleanliness, the underlying factors that led to such extreme violence are still under investigation.

The University of Nairobi administration has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.