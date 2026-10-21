UoN Students Block Waiyaki Way, Demand Education CS Resign Over Lecturers’ Strike

University of Nairobi (UoN) students took to the streets on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, blocking sections of Waiyaki Way with burning tires, bonfires, and stones to protest the ongoing nationwide lecturers’ strike.
The demonstrations caused major traffic disruptions along the busy highway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes. Carrying placards, twigs, and whistles, the protesting students chanted slogans and voiced deep frustration over how the prolonged industrial action has paralyzed learning, halted examinations, and disrupted their academic schedules.
The protest followed the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum issued last week by the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA). During the demonstrations, student leaders explicitly called for the resignation of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, accusing him of failing to resolve the impasse between university staff and the state.
“Our lecturers must be paid. Our Education Minister has failed us. We want to go back to class,” stated UNSA President Ahmed Rashid.
The nationwide strike, which began on October 2, 2026, centers on a dispute over the implementation, negotiation, and signing of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) covering salaries, allowances, and employment terms. Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga confirmed that recent negotiations with the government’s Inter-Ministerial Committee collapsed after failing to yield an agreement, leaving the strike in full force as unions demand clear financial commitments from the National Treasury.
With student leaders threatening further action until the crisis is addressed, pressure continues to mount on the Ministry of Education to resolve the funding dispute and restore normal operations in public universities.