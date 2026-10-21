Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UoN Students Block Waiyaki Way, Demand Education CS Resign Over Lecturers’ Strike

Vincent Olando

Published

University of Nairobi (UoN) students took to the streets on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, blocking sections of Waiyaki Way with burning tires, bonfires, and stones to protest the ongoing nationwide lecturers’ strike.

The demonstrations caused major traffic disruptions along the busy highway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes. Carrying placards, twigs, and whistles, the protesting students chanted slogans and voiced deep frustration over how the prolonged industrial action has paralyzed learning, halted examinations, and disrupted their academic schedules.

The protest followed the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum issued last week by the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA). During the demonstrations, student leaders explicitly called for the resignation of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, accusing him of failing to resolve the impasse between university staff and the state.

“Our lecturers must be paid. Our Education Minister has failed us. We want to go back to class,” stated UNSA President Ahmed Rashid.

The nationwide strike, which began on October 2, 2026, centers on a dispute over the implementation, negotiation, and signing of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) covering salaries, allowances, and employment terms. Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga confirmed that recent negotiations with the government’s Inter-Ministerial Committee collapsed after failing to yield an agreement, leaving the strike in full force as unions demand clear financial commitments from the National Treasury.

With student leaders threatening further action until the crisis is addressed, pressure continues to mount on the Ministry of Education to resolve the funding dispute and restore normal operations in public universities.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

CS Ogamba Reshuffles University Councils, Moves Kanyara From Machakos to JKUAT

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has announced fresh appointments to the governing councils of six public universities and colleges, in a Gazette notice...

October 3, 2026

News

UoN Beats Kenyatta University Again in Times Higher Education Rankings

KDRTV News, University of Nairobi:—  The University of Nairobi (UoN) remains Kenya’s highest-ranked university, holding off Kenyatta University in the latest Times Higher Education...

September 30, 2026

News

Learning Disruption Looms as University Lecturers Issue Nationwide Strike Notice

Lecturers in Kenya’s public universities are set to down their tools on October 2, 2026, after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) issued a...

September 24, 2026

News

Moi University Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Plan to Sack 75 Staff

Learning at Moi University could face fresh disruption after lecturers threatened to down their tools over a decision by the institution’s acting management to...

August 24, 2026