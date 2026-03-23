UoN Students Issue 6-Hour Ultimatum to State Over Chronic Water Shortage

Tension mounted at the University of Nairobi after students shut down University Way over a prolonged water shortage that has severely disrupted life in campus hostels.

The University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) on Monday issued a six-hour ultimatum to the administration, demanding the immediate restoration of water supply. The warning follows more than two weeks of inconsistent water access, which students say has led to deteriorating living conditions and growing frustration.

“Water is a fundamental and essential need, and prolonged lack of access is unacceptable,” UNSA said in a statement. “Failure to meet this demand will result in escalated action, including mobilisation to bring University Way to a standstill.”

The situation escalated on Sunday night when protests broke out within and around the main campus. Students lit bonfires and barricaded sections of University Way, bringing traffic to a halt. The unrest quickly spread to key roads including Uhuru Highway and State House Road, causing major disruptions as demonstrators blocked lanes and chanted slogans.

Police officers were deployed to disperse the crowds and restore order as tensions intensified late into the night.

According to UNSA President Derick Troy Rusana, the crisis hit female hostels hardest, with conditions worsening over the past few days. “Over the past few weeks, the water supply has been inconsistent with frequent outages, particularly affecting the ladies’ hostels. The situation has deteriorated significantly,” he said.

Student leaders painted a grim picture of life inside the residences, citing clogged washrooms, blocked drainage systems, and poor sanitation. In some hostels, flooding linked to ongoing heavy rains worsened the already dire conditions.

“The washrooms in Hall 13 are currently clogged, with poor drainage further worsening the situation. Female students have been severely affected by these conditions,” Rusana added, urging urgent intervention.

UNSA Secretary General Elisha Wasike also faulted the university administration for what he described as a delayed response. While a temporary solution involving water tankers had been introduced, he argued that it was insufficient to meet the needs of the affected students.

“All the affected hostels, especially halls 12, 13, and 20, are ladies’ residences, and the conditions have been extremely challenging,” Wasike said, calling for a lasting solution.

University officials attributed the disruption to damaged infrastructure and indicated that repair works would begin on Monday. The crisis has also been linked to a burst pipeline managed by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, which has affected water supply across several parts of the city.

Despite the unrest, student leaders insisted that the demonstrations are not politically motivated but are focused solely on welfare concerns. “These demonstrations are not politically driven and are solely focused on advocating for students’ welfare and access to basic necessities,” Rusana emphasized.