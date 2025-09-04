UoN Students Stage Protests Over Missing Marks and Delayed Results

Learning at the University of Nairobi (UoN) was brought to a standstill as students engaged in widespread protests over missing marks and delayed examination results. The demonstrations, which saw students take to the streets around the main campus, escalated into confrontations with police, resulting in injuries and a palpable sense of uncertainty regarding their academic progression.

The protests clearly indicates a recurring challenge in tertiary institutions, particularly in Kenya, where student unrest often results from grievances related to living and study conditions, institutional policies, and a lack of meaningful dialogue with authorities. In this instance, the core of the students’ frustration lies in the perceived lack of transparency and efficiency in the university’s academic administration. The absence of timely and accurate examination results directly impacts students’ ability to plan their academic future, apply for internships, or even graduate.

Eyewitnesses reported students carrying placards, chanting slogans, and blowing vuvuzelas as they poured into the streets, signaling their collective discontent. The scenes quickly devolved into running battles with law enforcement, a pattern observed in numerous student revolts across the country when authorities are perceived to be unresponsive to student demands. The violence that often accompanies such strikes can be attributed to the persistent refusal of university authorities and regimes to engage in meaningful dialogue, as well as internal divisions among students.

The situation at UoN resonates with broader issues faced by Kenyan universities, including problems related to academic bureaucracy, inadequate orientation, and the sheer size of institutions, which can lead to administrative inefficiencies. While universities are established to provide sound and qualitative education, incidents like these disrupt the learning environment and hinder the attainment of educational goals.

The incident at UoN serves as a reminder of the importance of effective communication and responsive governance within academic institutions. Addressing the root causes of student unrest, such as poor management-student leader relationships and undue interference in student union activities, is key for fostering a peaceful and productive learning environment.

The welfare of students should be a priority for both government and school management to discourage widespread agitations that often lead to unrest. Comrades, Power!