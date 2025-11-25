UoN’s KSh 7.4 Million Debt to KMTC Raises Governance Concerns

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is under intense scrutiny following revelations of KSh 7.4 million in unpaid rent to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), a debt that has accumulated over seven years.

This financial oversight comes at a time when UoN is grappling with a significant leadership dispute, further raising questions about its financial management and accountability.

KMTC CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch informed the Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration, and Agriculture (PIC-SSAA) that UoN rented 96 rooms for its medical students but failed to honor payments.

Despite an eviction notice issued in July 2018, UoN has neither vacated the premises nor settled the outstanding arrears. Dr. Oluoch confirmed that the matter has been escalated to the Attorney-General and the Head of Public Service, with legal documents affirming KMTC’s ownership of the property.

This rent dispute is unfolding amidst a power struggle over the Vice Chancellor’s office. The conflict began in late 2024 with the removal of former VC Stephen Kiama, leading to the appointment of Margaret Jesang Hutchinson as Acting VC.

Tensions escalated in May 2025 when the university council attempted to install Bitange Ndemo as substantive VC, a move challenged for procedural breaches, ultimately leading to Ndemo’s withdrawal.

The Ministry of Education has since endorsed Hutchinson as the legitimate office holder. Lawmakers are now demanding answers, suggesting the leadership paralysis may have weakened oversight, allowing financial lapses to persist.

KMTC itself is facing broader financial challenges, including KSh 21.8 million owed by Kenyatta National Hospital and a KSh 2.125 billion pension deficit, highlighting systemic issues within public institutions.

Parliament is expected to summon all involved parties to address the UoN debt and the underlying governance concerns.