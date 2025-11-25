Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UoN’s KSh 7.4 Million Debt to KMTC Raises Governance Concerns

Published

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is under intense scrutiny following revelations of KSh 7.4 million in unpaid rent to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), a debt that has accumulated over seven years.

This financial oversight comes at a time when UoN is grappling with a significant leadership dispute, further raising questions about its financial management and accountability.

KMTC CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch informed the Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration, and Agriculture (PIC-SSAA) that UoN rented 96 rooms for its medical students but failed to honor payments.

Despite an eviction notice issued in July 2018, UoN has neither vacated the premises nor settled the outstanding arrears. Dr. Oluoch confirmed that the matter has been escalated to the Attorney-General and the Head of Public Service, with legal documents affirming KMTC’s ownership of the property.

This rent dispute is unfolding amidst a power struggle over the Vice Chancellor’s office. The conflict began in late 2024 with the removal of former VC Stephen Kiama, leading to the appointment of Margaret Jesang Hutchinson as Acting VC.

Tensions escalated in May 2025 when the university council attempted to install Bitange Ndemo as substantive VC, a move challenged for procedural breaches, ultimately leading to Ndemo’s withdrawal.

The Ministry of Education has since endorsed Hutchinson as the legitimate office holder. Lawmakers are now demanding answers, suggesting the leadership paralysis may have weakened oversight, allowing financial lapses to persist.

KMTC itself is facing broader financial challenges, including KSh 21.8 million owed by Kenyatta National Hospital and a KSh 2.125 billion pension deficit, highlighting systemic issues within public institutions.

Parliament is expected to summon all involved parties to address the UoN debt and the underlying governance concerns.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

UoN Orders Staff, Students to Resume Work Despite Strike UoN Orders Staff, Students to Resume Work Despite Strike

News

UoN Orders Lecturers Back to Class as Court Declares Nationwide Strike Unprotected

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has announced the resumption of full academic operations beginning Monday, October 6, 2025, directing all lecturers, administrative staff, and...

October 4, 2025
Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC ordered to refund KSh1.8 million to KMTC Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC ordered to refund KSh1.8 million to KMTC

News

Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC Ordered to Refund KSh1.8 Million to KMTC

Kenya’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum, has been ordered to reimburse over KSh 1.8 million to the...

September 12, 2025
UoN Student Arrested After Stabbing Roommate to Death Over Hostel Bathroom Dispute UoN Student Arrested After Stabbing Roommate to Death Over Hostel Bathroom Dispute

News

UoN Student Arrested After Stabbing Roommate To Death Over Hostel Toilet Dispute

A seemingly trivial argument over a shared hostel bathroom at the University of Nairobi’s Kikuyu Campus escalated into a horrific tragedy on Tuesday, September...

September 2, 2025
UoN drops off the top 1,000 institutions in latest world universities ranking UoN drops off the top 1,000 institutions in latest world universities ranking

News

Prestige in Peril: University of Nairobi Falls Out of Top 1,000 in QS World Rankings

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The University of Nairobi (UoN), long regarded as Kenya’s academic crown jewel, has suffered a dramatic fall from grace in...

June 21, 2025