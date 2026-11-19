Kenya has selected a US consortium to develop the rare-earth and niobium deposits at Mrima Hill in Kwale County.

In a statement on Thursday, November 18, Mining CS Hassan Joho said the consortium, which comprised Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies, and American Resources Corporation, emerged as the successful bidder for the Mrima Hill project.

Joho said the tendering process began in March 2026 with the publication of a public Request for Expression of Interest (REOI), followed by the issuance of detailed Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to shortlisted firms in July.

The bids, which were opened on October 21, underwent a three-stage evaluation covering preliminary and mandatory requirements, technical capabilities, and financial capacity.

“Following the conclusion of the evaluation and statutory procurement reviews, the Ministry has issued Notices of Intention to Award to the highest-scoring responsive bidders as follows:

“Mrima Hill Niobium, Rare Earth Elements and Other Minerals Project (Kwale County) Successful Bidder: M/s Frontier Minerals Consortium (comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies, and American Resources Corporation),” he said.

At the same time, Kenya selected Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation Joint Venture for both the Kang’ura Chromite and Kamacabi Copper development projects in Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties.

However, Joho said that the Notices of Intention to Award do not give the successful bidders permission to immediately begin prospecting or mining activities.

The companies will first be required to engage host communities, landowners, county leadership and other local stakeholders to obtain the legally required consents.

They must also submit applications for Prospecting Licences through the Online Mining Cadastre (OMC) portal, accompanied by the necessary consents, statutory documents and prescribed fees.

The applications will subsequently be reviewed by the Mineral Rights Board (MRB), which will conduct an independent assessment and make recommendations.

Joho said he would only grant the Prospecting Licences after receiving the board’s recommendation and confirming that all legal requirements had been met.

“We call upon the successful bidders to approach our communities with humility, transparency, and respect, and we invite our citizens and local leaders in Kwale, Samburu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties to participate actively and constructively in the upcoming engagements,” Joho added.