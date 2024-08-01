US Embassy Issues Statement Ahead Of Cabinet Secretaries Vetting

Connect with us

The US Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya has emphasized the importance of integrity in public service as the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries kicks off.

In a statement on Thursday, August 1, the US Embassy said the National Assembly has a key role to play in upholding Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution, which provides for leadership and integrity.

“As Kenyans look ahead to the vetting of Cabinet nominees beginning today, we recognize the importance of integrity in public service and the National Assembly’s vital role in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution,” the US Embassy stated.

The statement however received backlash from a section of Kenyans who called out the embassy to stop meddling with Kenya’s internal affairs.

“Concentrate on USA matters like the upcoming elections and the drama that is unfolding with the MAGA..one candidate doesn’t know whether the competitor is of Indian or Black origin,” an X user by the name Nathan Leel told the US embassy.

Another netizen threatened that Kenyans will occupy the US Embassy in Nairobi if the embassy does speak of integrity in its offices.

“Soon we shall be occupying the USA embassy. Don’t speak of integrity when your offices are dirty, your office is the distribution point of corruption,” stated NBS001.

On July 11 President William Ruto dissolved his Cabinet, sending home all Cabinet Secretaries except the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The Head of State on Friday,  July 19, and Wednesday, July 24 named cabinet nominees in the new broad-based government. The nominees include key allies of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Amollo Odinga.

The vetting of the new cabinet began on Thursday morning at the Mini Chamber County Hall in Parliament Buildings.

Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki was the first CS to be vetted by the committee on appointments.

Also Read: US Embassy Raises Concern Over Anti-Government Protests

