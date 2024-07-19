Connect with us

US Embassy Raises Concern Over Anti-Government Protests

The US Embassy in Nairobi has raised concerns over the recent anti-government protests witnessed in Kenya.

In a statement, the US Embassy said it was concerned about the shootings and abduction of protestors and journalists during the anti-government protests.

The American Embassy called on all actors to remain peaceful and respect the rule of law.

“As we enter the fifth week of protests throughout Kenya and surpass 50 protest-related deaths, the Embassy of the United States of America notes with profound regret the loss of life and destruction of people’s livelihoods and calls on all actors to remain peaceful and respect the rule of law.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of violence, including shootings and abductions of protestors, journalists, and others,” read the statement in part.

The US Embassy noted that constructive engagement of citizens and civil society, aided by a free and independent media, is a pillar of democracy.

The Embassy urged the police to exercise restraint and protect the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully.

At the same time, the US Embassy called on provocateurs and opportunists to avoid blocking roads and looting businesses adding that all actors – police and protesters alike – should repudiate violence and be held accountable for wrongdoing.

“We call on provocateurs and opportunists to avoid blocking roads and looting businesses. All actors – police and protesters alike – should repudiate violence and be held accountable for wrongdoing,” the statement added.

Further, the US Embassy urged the Kenyan government to continue the fight against corruption in order to promote national unity and reconciliation.

“As a long-time friend and partner to Kenya, the Embassy notes the government’s July 18 remarks about addressing public grievances and encourages the government to continue taking steps forward, including on corruption and accountability, to promote national unity and reconciliation,” the Embassy added.

Also Read: US Embassy Issues Security Alert Against Kenya

