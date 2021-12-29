Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US, France Report Highest Daily Rises in New Covid Cases

Fears as variant Omicron spread in the US, France; both countries report record high cases

By

Published

Covid cases increase in the US and France
Covid cases increase in the US and France

KDRTV NEWS: The US and Frace have reported their highest daily cases of Covid since the breakout of the pandemic.

The new variant of Coronavirus known as the Omicron has continued to spread in the US and France.

The US Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 440,000 new infections on Monday.

However, the officials say that the figure could be wrong given the reporting delays during Christmas.

At the same time, KDRTV has established that France reported Europe`s highest ever number of new daily cases of Covid.

READ ALSO: Former Governor Warns Mt Kenya About Ruto-Raila Handshake After 2022, Alleges The Troubles Awaiting Central People

France reported 179,807 infections on Tuesday, and the French health minister expressed his worry, warning that France could see daily cases rise to 250 000 by the beginning of January.

KDRTV understands that the Covid figures were released when both countries faced lags in testing and test centers closures during the Christmas period.

Other countries that have reported an increase in Covid-19 are Italy, Greece, Portugal, and England.

The countries have reported increased cases of Covid when the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the risk of Omicron has remained high in its daily updates.

However, studies by scientists have indicated that the Omicron variant is milder than Delta.

Following the increase in daily cases of Covid in France and the US, it is expected th  affected countrie would reconsider imposing stringent control measures of the pandemic.

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019