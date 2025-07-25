US Gov’t Announces New Requirement For Visa Applications

The United States Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, has announced that applicants seeking U.S. visas are now required to list all social media usernames or handles.

In a notice on Friday, July 25, the Embassy applicants will have to list all the social media handles or usernames they have used in the past five years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” said the Embassy.

The embassy warned that failure to disclose accurate social media details could lead to visa denial or future ineligibility.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future U.S. visas.”

The measure is part of increased vetting procedures introduced to enhance national security and applicant transparency.

This comes days after the US government warned visa applicants against submitting fake documents during applications.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 23, the embassy said submitting fake documents or engaging in visa fraud will lead to a lifetime ban from entering the US.

“U.S. government interagency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens,” the Embassy stated.

