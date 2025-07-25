Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US Gov’t Announces New Requirement For Visa Applications

By

Published

2871 1000143146

File image of a US Visa

The United States Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, has announced that applicants seeking U.S. visas are now required to list all social media usernames or handles.

In a notice on Friday, July 25, the Embassy applicants will have to list all the social media handles or usernames they have used in the past five years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” said the Embassy.

The embassy warned that failure to disclose accurate social media details could lead to visa denial or future ineligibility.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future U.S. visas.”

The measure is part of increased vetting procedures introduced to enhance national security and applicant transparency.

This comes days after the US government warned visa applicants against submitting fake documents during applications.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 23, the embassy said submitting fake documents or engaging in visa fraud will lead to a lifetime ban from entering the US.

“U.S. government interagency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens,” the Embassy stated.

Also Read: Carla Benini Appointed As New Chargé d’Affaires For US Embassy Nairobi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021