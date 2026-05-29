US Gov’t Commits Ksh1.7 Billion to Boost Kenya’s Ebola Preparedness

The United States government has committed Ksh 1.74 billion ($13.5million) to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, the US Department of State revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with President William Ruto on the ongoing Ebola outbreak and joint efforts to strengthen Kenya’s public health response.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed coordinated measures aimed at securing critical medical supplies for Kenya and reinforcing the country’s health system preparedness amid growing regional concerns over the outbreak.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing Ebola outbreak and U.S.-Kenya coordination on public health response efforts. The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya’s health system.

“The United States Government intends to commit $13.5 million toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts and has already committed to providing $112 million in bilateral assistance to the regional response,” the statement read.

Further, the two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the strong US-Kenya health partnership that has proven essential in addressing public health challenges in Kenya and across East Africa.

The meeting comes as the US government is planning to set up an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Laikipia, Kenya.

However, the High Court has issued conservatory orders temporarily stopping the proposed establishment of the quarantine facility.

Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi issued the orders on Friday, May 29, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” read part of the orders.