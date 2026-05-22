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US Gov’t Imposes Sanctions on Senior Tanzanian Police Official Over Human Rights Violations

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The United States Government has imposed sanctions on Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Mafwele over human rights violations against Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the US Department of State said there is credible information implicating Mafwele in serious human rights abuses against the two activists.

“The Department of State is designating Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele under Section 7031(c) based on credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights.

“One year ago, members of the TPF detained, tortured, and sexually assaulted Ugandan Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi, who were in Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu,” read the statement in part.

US Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio noted that the designation prohibits Mafwele from entering the United States.

Mwangi and Atuhaire had travelled to Tanzania in May 2025 to attend court proceedings of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was facing treason charges.

The two activists were arrested from their respective hotel rooms and detained, where they were allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted before being released and deported.

Mwangi resurfaced on Thursday, May 22, in Ukunda, Kwale County and was rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Speaking while after the ordeal, Mwangi alleged that he was stripped naked, hung upside down, beaten on his feet and sexually assaulted in detention.

Atuhaire was, on the other hand, sexually assaulted during her detention in Tanzania.

“I have gone through four very dark days. I have been tortured very badly. I can barely walk. We were tortured and told to strip naked and bathe. We couldn’t walk and were told to crawl and wash off the blood,” Mwagi recounted.

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