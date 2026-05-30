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US Gov’t Responds After High Court Blocked Ebola Facility in Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The United States of America (USA) government has broken its silence after the High Court suspended the establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia County, Kenya.

In a statement on Saturday, May 30, the US government acknowledged the court order halting the establishment of the Ebola facility.

The Donald Trump-led administration said it is in contact with Kenyan authorities and is optimistic that the issue will be resolved

“We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections,” read the statement in part.

On Friday, the High Court issued conservatory orders temporarily stopping the proposed establishment of the Ebola facility at the Laikipia Airbase.

Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi barred the government from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving, or permitting any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation, or treatment facility linked to any arrangement involving the United States government or any foreign agency.

The High Court Judge also restrained the government from admitting into Kenya, transferring, receiving within the country, or facilitating the entry of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the contested arrangement.

Justice Nyaundi issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which argued that the alleged arrangement posed an imminent threat to life and public safety if implemented.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” read part of the order.

The High Court directed the petitioner to serve the notice of motion and the Petition within 24 hours, while ordering the respondents to file. The matter will be mentioned on June 2, 2026, for further directions.

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