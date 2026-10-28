US Gov’t Sanctions Rwandan Ministry of Defence and Financial Institution Supporting M23

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on the Rwandan Ministry of Defence and Zigama Credit and Savings Society.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said the two have played a key role in facilitating Rwanda’s support for the March 23 Movement (M23) and its political wing, the Congo River Alliance.

“Today, the United States makes good on President Trump’s promise to hold Rwanda accountable for its commitments under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

He added, “Rwanda must halt its support for M23 and withdraw its troops from eastern DRC.”

The Department stated that the Rwandan Ministry of Defence, which oversees the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), sanctioned separately by the U.S. in March 2026, has actively enabled rebellion in the North and South Kivu provinces.

US officials reported that Rwandan troops have not only fought alongside M23 but have also introduced sophisticated weaponry into eastern Congo, including surface-to-air missile systems and electronic jamming equipment that directly pose risks to civilian aviation.

Zigama, on the other hand, is accused of facilitating payments to entities in China and additional countries for weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment for the RDF. The institution also allegedly facilitated payments for RDF travel and accommodation for training activities.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

“In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked,” the department added.